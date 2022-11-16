Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Kamada Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Kamada stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. Kamada has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $201.60 million, a PE ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.97 million. Kamada had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. Analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kamada Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Kamada during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 23,768 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 32.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 16,886 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 151.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 22,576 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 2,620.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 35,580 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.