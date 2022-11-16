Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Kamada Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of Kamada stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. Kamada has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $201.60 million, a PE ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71.
Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.97 million. Kamada had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. Analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.
