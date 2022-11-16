Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Kadant worth $7,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kadant by 1.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kadant by 4.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Kadant during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Kadant by 6.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Kadant by 11.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KAI opened at $188.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.88. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $154.19 and a one year high of $240.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

In other news, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kadant news, Director William P. Tully sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $86,536.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,957 shares of company stock valued at $333,301. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Kadant from $239.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

