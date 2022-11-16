JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 61,795 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,252,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,795 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.06% of CMS Energy worth $1,097,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $210,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 64,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 18.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

CMS stock opened at $58.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.91 and a 200-day moving average of $65.02. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.42.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

