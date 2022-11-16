JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $992.47 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,025,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 346,945 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.41% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $992,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 317.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $594,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 10.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $204,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.88.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

NYSE:BDX opened at $222.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.18%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

