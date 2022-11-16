JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.62 Billion Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,409,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,536 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,620,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $228.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.39 and a 200-day moving average of $229.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.