JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,235,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,088 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.92% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $1,342,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 116,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,972,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 117,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,130,000 after purchasing an additional 58,927 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AJG opened at $187.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $147.32 and a 1-year high of $194.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.39 and a 200 day moving average of $172.81. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

AJG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.36.

In other news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,171.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

