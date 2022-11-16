JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 1,559,146 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,155,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,559,146 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.80% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,254,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.25 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $85.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

