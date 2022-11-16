JOE Reaches One Day Volume of $2.04 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. In the last week, JOE has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JOE token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000943 BTC on popular exchanges. JOE has a market capitalization of $50.57 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.01 or 0.00569577 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,896.63 or 0.29668357 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000083 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE was first traded on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

