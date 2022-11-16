Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JOBY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Joby Aviation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James began coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Joby Aviation Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE:JOBY opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.58. Joby Aviation has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $9.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Sell-side analysts expect that Joby Aviation will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Matthew Field sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,559. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Matthew Field sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,559. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 453,010 shares of company stock worth $2,216,287. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,917,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,811,000 after purchasing an additional 965,127 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $863,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.