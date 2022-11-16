JMP Securities Lowers SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Price Target to $6.50

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SSSS. TheStreet downgraded shares of SuRo Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of SuRo Capital from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of SuRo Capital to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of SSSS stock opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $124.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 10.91 and a quick ratio of 10.91. SuRo Capital has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $13.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in SuRo Capital during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in SuRo Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in SuRo Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

