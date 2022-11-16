JMP Securities Lowers SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Price Target to $6.50

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.40% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on SSSS. TheStreet downgraded shares of SuRo Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of SuRo Capital from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of SuRo Capital to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday.
SuRo Capital Stock Performance
Shares of SSSS stock opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $124.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 10.91 and a quick ratio of 10.91. SuRo Capital has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $13.93.
About SuRo Capital
SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.
