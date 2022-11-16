J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Price Target Raised to $180.00

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by CL King from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

J&J Snack Foods stock opened at $150.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. J&J Snack Foods has a 12-month low of $117.45 and a 12-month high of $165.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.61 and a beta of 0.49.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.82%.

In other J&J Snack Foods news, CEO Dan Fachner sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of J&J Snack Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JJSF. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 578.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 603.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.