Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson expects that the company will earn $4.51 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $91.30 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMWAY opened at $71.00 on Wednesday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a twelve month low of $58.14 and a twelve month high of $81.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.95.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

