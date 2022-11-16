Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson expects that the company will earn $4.51 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $91.30 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Price Performance
About Commonwealth Bank of Australia
Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CMWAY)
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Can AbbVie Grow Revenue When Humira Biosimilars Hit The Market?
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.