Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Kodiak Sciences in a report released on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the company will post earnings of ($6.59) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($7.21). The consensus estimate for Kodiak Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($6.99) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.00) EPS.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on KOD. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOD. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 5.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 89.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 64.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 46.0% in the first quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 19,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.
