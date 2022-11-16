Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Huntsman in a report released on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.00. The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HUN. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.69.

HUN stock opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.38.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,035,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,491,000 after purchasing an additional 357,724 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 69,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 39,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 10,487 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mangrove Partners lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 491,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after purchasing an additional 79,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

