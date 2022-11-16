Jbs S.A. (JBSAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.36 on December 5th

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.3561 per share on Monday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

JBS Stock Performance

Shares of JBSAY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,579. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.81. JBS has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $16.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of JBS in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

JBS Company Profile

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: JBS Brazil, Seara, USA Beef, USA Pork, and Pilgrim’s Pride. The JBS Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

