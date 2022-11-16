Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health Stock Performance
Shares of Jaguar Health stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.67. Jaguar Health has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 486.62% and a negative net margin of 652.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Jaguar Health Company Profile
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
