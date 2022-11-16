Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

Shares of Jaguar Health stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.67. Jaguar Health has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 486.62% and a negative net margin of 652.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141,796 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 99,073 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 152.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 321,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

Featured Articles

