Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Short Interest Down 11.5% in October

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the October 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 394,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 112.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.16. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $54.80 and a 52 week high of $100.60.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

