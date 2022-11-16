Jack Ball Sells 16,000 Shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Stock

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) Director Jack Ball sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $235,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ CTKB traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $14.58. 352,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,475.00 and a beta of 0.05. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $23.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41.
Several analysts have issued reports on CTKB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.
Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.
