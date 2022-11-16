Jack Ball Sells 16,000 Shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Stock

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) Director Jack Ball sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $235,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cytek Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ CTKB traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $14.58. 352,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,475.00 and a beta of 0.05. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $23.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41.

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CTKB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTKB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 42,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 6,269.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.