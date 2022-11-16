IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO) Short Interest Update

IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,300 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the October 15th total of 290,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ISO shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of IsoPlexis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of IsoPlexis from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get IsoPlexis alerts:

Insider Activity at IsoPlexis

In other news, CEO Sean Mackay bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 914,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,588.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Richard W. Rew II bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $39,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sean Mackay bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $29,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 914,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,588.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 65,506 shares of company stock valued at $128,406 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IsoPlexis Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in IsoPlexis during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in IsoPlexis during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in IsoPlexis by 180.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in IsoPlexis by 10.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 335,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 32,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in IsoPlexis during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 48.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IsoPlexis stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. IsoPlexis has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $16.95.

IsoPlexis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IsoPlexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoPlexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.