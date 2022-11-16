IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Get Rating) traded up 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.75 and last traded at C$3.74. 92,839 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 124,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.68.

IsoEnergy Stock Down 1.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$394.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32. The company has a current ratio of 15.07, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70.

About IsoEnergy

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

