iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) is Wealthsource Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,354,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,892 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 4.1% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $56,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,150,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,597,000 after acquiring an additional 36,802,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,649,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,681,000 after acquiring an additional 34,336 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $22.72. 26,466,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.49.

