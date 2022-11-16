iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,323 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 357.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 38,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 29,945 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $106.99 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $130.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.91 and a 200 day moving average of $112.81.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.