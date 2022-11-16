iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Position Increased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 535.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $115.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.61. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $143.55.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.363 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

