iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,001,000 after buying an additional 1,416,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,071,620,000 after purchasing an additional 179,055 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,945,000 after purchasing an additional 394,911 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $400.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $380.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.73. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

