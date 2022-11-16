iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
IVV traded down $2.83 on Wednesday, reaching $397.35. 149,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,467,448. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $380.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.73. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
