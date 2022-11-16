iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by King Wealth

King Wealth cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 4.2% of King Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. King Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $17,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded down $3.66 on Wednesday, reaching $250.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,197. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $291.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.38 and a 200-day moving average of $239.72.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

