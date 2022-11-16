iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,903,893 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,445,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,343,000 after buying an additional 1,031,500 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 973,182 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,576,000 after buying an additional 817,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,898,000 after buying an additional 753,260 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock traded down $3.15 on Wednesday, reaching $250.76. The company had a trading volume of 31,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,197. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $291.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.38 and its 200 day moving average is $239.72.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.