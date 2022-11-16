iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,829 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,278,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,237,000 after acquiring an additional 281,875 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,564,000 after acquiring an additional 244,127 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,341,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,500,000 after acquiring an additional 36,185 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,168,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,160,000 after acquiring an additional 47,209 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $122.18 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $133.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $1.346 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

