iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stock Position Boosted by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Choreo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $21,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 403,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,155,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 53,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 25,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 49,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $4.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $226.41. 11,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,203. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $321.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.57.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

