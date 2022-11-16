iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Choreo LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,337 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 3.9% of Choreo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $69,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IWD traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.25. 143,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221,117. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $171.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.90.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

