iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Holdings Lowered by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 161,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 1.9% of Choreo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $33,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,365.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,705. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.91 and its 200 day moving average is $216.17. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $267.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

