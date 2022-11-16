iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 177.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,986 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $45,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $104.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,317,867. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.46. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $116.69.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

