iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,253,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547,343 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,266,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656,422 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,477 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,637,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,553,000 after buying an additional 1,714,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $111,266,000.

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $104.73. 231,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,317,867. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $116.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.46.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

