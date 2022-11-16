iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFV. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 113,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 24,397 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $934,000. Trek Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 125,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 63,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period.

BATS:EFV opened at $44.82 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

