iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.5% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,666,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,058,000 after buying an additional 120,510 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 137,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 32,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IEFA stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $61.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,033,877 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.22. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

