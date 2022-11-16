iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) is Icapital Wealth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Icapital Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Icapital Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $134.63. 69,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,110. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.51 and a 200 day moving average of $121.29. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $158.43.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

