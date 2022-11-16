iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,300 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the October 15th total of 160,300 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPower

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iPower by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 76,583 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iPower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iPower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on IPW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on iPower in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on iPower to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

iPower Stock Performance

NASDAQ IPW traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $13.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90. iPower has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $3.85.

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $22.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million. iPower had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 5.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iPower will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iPower

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.

