IOTA 1-Day Volume Reaches $8.72 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IOTA has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $626.89 million and $8.72 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005907 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000652 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00014620 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000145 BTC.
About IOTA
IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
IOTA Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
