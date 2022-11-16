Investors Purchase Large Volume of American Eagle Outfitters Put Options (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 8,720 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 47% compared to the average daily volume of 5,921 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 25.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,356,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $236,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,262 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,929,395 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $368,414,000 after purchasing an additional 335,716 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,726 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,399,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $81,724,000 after purchasing an additional 771,320 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,924,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,543,000 after purchasing an additional 72,940 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 5.8 %

AEO stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.26. The company had a trading volume of 201,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,350,320. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.77.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

