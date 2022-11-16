Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Party City Holdco (PRTY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Party City Holdco (NYSE: PRTY):

11/11/2022 – Party City Holdco was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/9/2022 – Party City Holdco had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $2.00 to $1.25. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Party City Holdco was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/26/2022 – Party City Holdco was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/12/2022 – Party City Holdco is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE PRTY opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.59. Party City Holdco Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $117.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.74.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,330,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,663,000 after buying an additional 373,190 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP increased its stake in Party City Holdco by 406.6% in the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 4,842,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886,547 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Party City Holdco by 169.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,429,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,598 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,869,000 after purchasing an additional 242,662 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 19.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,823,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 295,419 shares during the period. 71.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, and stationery throughout the world.

