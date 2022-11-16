Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Funko (FNKO)

Funko (NASDAQ: FNKO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/7/2022 – Funko had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $25.50 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2022 – Funko was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

11/7/2022 – Funko had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $10.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Funko was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.

11/4/2022 – Funko was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $26.00.

11/4/2022 – Funko had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $48.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/5/2022 – Funko had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $28.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:FNKO traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.70. 1,228,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,967. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Funko, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average is $21.04.

In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 26,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $610,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,509.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 26,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $610,504.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,509.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $870,271.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,530.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 625.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 878,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,600,000 after purchasing an additional 757,101 shares during the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Funko by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,860,000 after purchasing an additional 555,000 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 56.0% during the third quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,962,000 after acquiring an additional 425,633 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Funko during the second quarter worth $6,896,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the third quarter worth $4,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

