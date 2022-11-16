Investec Group (LON:INVP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $433.81

Shares of Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 433.81 ($5.10) and traded as high as GBX 476.80 ($5.60). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 475.40 ($5.59), with a volume of 677,607 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.35) price objective on shares of Investec Group in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Investec Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £4.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 935.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 412.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 433.78.

Insider Activity at Investec Group

About Investec Group

In related news, insider Ciaran Whelan sold 226,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 422 ($4.96), for a total value of £955,661.20 ($1,122,986.13).

(Get Rating)

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

