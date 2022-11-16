Invesque Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:IVQ)

Invesque Inc. (TSE:IVQ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Invesque in a research note issued on Sunday, November 13th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Invesque’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

Invesque Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSE:IVQ opened at C$1.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$73.05 million and a PE ratio of -5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.59. Invesque has a 1 year low of C$1.29 and a 1 year high of C$2.76.

Invesque Company Profile

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate investment company. Its portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 88 properties, including 60 assisted living and memory care facilities, 12 skilled nursing facilities, 10 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

