Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Sold by RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RYT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded down $5.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,826. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $213.47 and a 12-month high of $327.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.00.

