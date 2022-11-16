Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Lifted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,470 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $44,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,886,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $289.39 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.38.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

