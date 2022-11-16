Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 0.7% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,886,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,195,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.65. 3,032,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,834,272. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.38. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

