Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 171.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 41,794 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 72,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 506.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 51,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 14,686 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

PEY stock opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.66. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $22.67.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

