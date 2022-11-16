Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Bought by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,105 shares during the quarter. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Towercrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $8,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2,214.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 176.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PCY traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $18.59. The stock had a trading volume of 22,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,144. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.69. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $26.65.

