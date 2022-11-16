Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Shares Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,141 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.86% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the second quarter valued at $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 18.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter worth about $193,000. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VKI opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $12.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0361 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

