International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (IGIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 28th

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th.

International General Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 1.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

International General Insurance Stock Performance

IGIC stock remained flat at $7.61 during trading on Wednesday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,237. The stock has a market cap of $375.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.19. International General Insurance has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $8.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International General Insurance

International General Insurance ( NASDAQ:IGIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International General Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International General Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in International General Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. 23.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International General Insurance Company Profile

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It underwrites a diversified portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, marine, contingency, and treaty reinsurance.

